All-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder hits dealerships this month starting at $33,410

Nissan has confirmed the all-new 2022 Pathfinder will land at Nissan dealerships nationwide later this month. The SUV has a bold and rugged completely new design with a base price starting at $33,410. Nissan has fitted the redesigned SUV with an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission promising smooth and direct response.

Pathfinder buyers can get the vehicle with an all-new Intelligent 4WD system that features a seven-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector. Nissan offers an available 6000-pound maximum towing capacity, which is plenty for hauling boats, ATVs, trailers, and some RVs. The flexible seating arrangement supports up to eight with available captain’s chairs.

The all-new Pathfinder is packed with advanced and connected technologies, including an available 10.8-inch Head-up Display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, and ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard, and Pathfinder is available with a class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system.

Nissan has outlined pricing for multiple models in the 2WD Pathfinder range with the base Pathfinder S starting at $33,410, SV is $36,200, SL is $39,590, and Platinum is $46,190. The 4WD line starts with the Pathfinder S at $35,310, SV at $38,100, SL at $41,490, and Platinum at $48,090. None of the MSRPs include the $1150 destination handling charge.

Nissan keeps the option packages simple, with only two available, including the SV Premium for $2170 and the SL Premium at $2900. All versions of the Pathfinder use the same 3.5-liter direct injection V-6 engine that makes 284 horsepower and 259 pound-foot of torque. The Drive and Terrain Mode Selector offers multiple modes, including standard, sport, eco, snow, sand, mud/rut, and tow.