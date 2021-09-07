Alan Wake Remastered finally confirmed with 4K visuals

It’s definitely been a long time coming, but today Remedy and Epic Games announced that the original Alan Wake is finally being remastered. Rumors of this remaster have been swirling for years, and now it looks like it’s happening at last. While the remaster is exciting on its own, perhaps the best part of this announcement is that it means Alan Wake is finally coming to PlayStation consoles for the first time – more than 11 years after it initially launched for Xbox 360.

The remaster was announced today on The Sudden Stop, an Alan Wake community website. It was announced by Sam Lake, who serves as creative director of Remedy Entertainment. This remaster is being made in partnership with Epic Games, so that means the game will be limited to the Epic Games Store on PC.

Alan Wake Remastered could wind up being a fairly big draw for the Epic Games Store. Alan Wake has a dedicated fanbase that has been asking for this remaster for several years at this point, so by Epic acting as publisher and locking down exclusivity to its store, we could see members of that fanbase flock to the Epic Games Store to buy it.

Of course, PC isn’t the only place where Alan Wake Remastered will be available, as its supported platforms also include PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. “Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago. We did not want to change that,” Lake wrote today. “But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades.”

Epic has confirmed that the game will feature “all-new rendered 4K visuals,” commentary from Lake himself, and both expansions that released for the original game: The Signal and The Writer. There’s no release date for Alan Wake Remastered yet, but Epic says it’s coming out in fall 2021, so it shouldn’t be too far off.