Alan Wake is finally getting a sequel after a decade of waiting

Only a few months after releasing its major Alan Wake remaster, Remedy Entertainment is back with a similarly major announcement: the classic title is getting a sequel and it’ll be hitting shelves in 2023. According to Remedy’s Creative Director Sam Lake, the team had already been planning to create a sequel when working on the first game — and though more than a decade has passed since the title’s release, that sequel is finally in the pipeline.

Remedy Entertainment/Sony

The first Alan Wake game was released in 2010 as an action-adventure game with strong horror and survival elements. A remastered version of the game was released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation a few months ago following a long series of rumors and leaks about the plan.

The sequel, which is simply called Alan Wake 2, was announced at The Game Awards 2021 with a trailer. Creative Director Lake has offered more details about the project on Sony’s PlayStation Blog, where he explains that “a small core team” has spent years working on the sequel between bigger projects, “dreaming up different incarnations of the concept.”

The most recent concept led to an official green light for the sequel, which Lake says was in development under the codename “Project Big Fish.” Why that codename? “We are diving deeper than ever, into an ocean of darkness,” Lake says about the sequel.

Alan Wake 2 will be a proper survival horror game, unlike the first title, and though it can be played as a standalone game, it’ll also slot into the wider universe Remedy established starting with 2019’s Control.

Alan Wake fans are promised a “deep, layered mystery” that’ll arrive at some point in 2023 from Epic Games Publishing. The game will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.