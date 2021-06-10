Airstream Interstate 24X is the 4×4 king of off-grid campers

Airstream has revealed its latest motorhome, and while you may think of sleek “silver bullet” designs when you hear the name, the 2022 Interstate 24X is an altogether more rugged option for those looking to set up camp off the beaten track. Joining the company’s Class B range, it’s based on a Mercedes-Benz chassis but completely reimagined to take up to six people out into the wild.

It doesn’t just look the part, either. There’s a 4×4 drivetrain as standard, using the 3500 Sprinter chassis and a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine with a 7-speed transmission. That has 188 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque, driving the six wheels shod with all-terrain rubber. It’s rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds, and Mercedes’ usual safety features such as adaptive cruise control, cameras, and active brake assistance and lane-keeping assistance are standard.

There’s air ride suspension and an advanced power system with two 100 Ah deep-cycle lithium batteries, a 30 amp energy management system, and a 2,000 watt power inverter. To handle solar power, there’s both 300W of flexible, military-grade solar panels for the house batteries, and an additional 100W panel for the chassis battery. Portable solar panel inputs have been fitted on both the curb and street sides of the Interstate 24X, to maximize flexibility when using outboard arrays.

Inside, that flexibility continues. There’s seating for up to six, and sleeping space for two people. A large rear bed has four possible configurations, including one single bed or twins, and there’s a solid kitchen countertop with sink and cover, a 2-burner cooktop, and a 0.7 cu-ft microwave. Airstream also finds space for a 5.0 cu-ft 12V refrigerator with a 1.6 cu-ft freezer, plus there’s a 13,500 BTU quiet-series air conditioner.

For heat and hot water, there’s a Hydronic Timberline Furnace and Hot Water System, which Airstream says can handle both harsh climates and high altitudes. There’s a heated wet bath, plus exterior wash stations on the side and rear. It’s all controlled via a touchscreen interface. The Interstate 24X is also prewired for Airstream Connected, with a built-in 5G antenna for mobile hotspot use.

The interior surfaces are trimmed in Ultraleather, and there’s a modular table system with four mounts integrated into the floor plan. That can be turned into a mobile desk by pivoting the captains chairs around, or installed outside for food prep or as a standing desk. A Cummins Onan 2.5 kW generator – with remote and automatic start – is included, too.

A powered patio awning with LED lighting is outside, while inside there’s LED task and general lighting. Airstream also fits a Bluetooth audio system with Resonado speakers. Options include leveling jacks, and a cockpit bed kit for more sleeping space.

In all, the 2022 Interstate 24X should be just as much at home as a mobile office as it is for going camping in off-the-beaten-path places without sacrificing comfort. It’s up for preorder now, with deliveries in the coming weeks, priced from $213,850 before extras.