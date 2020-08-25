Airplane Mode monotony simulator lets you relive the nightmare when you want

Some games are made to get your adrenaline pumping while others are designed to help you relax. There are games that challenged the creativity of your mind and there are titles that try to test your nerves. Airplane Mode is a game that seems to have all of these elements crammed into a single title, letting you test your mettle and come up with ways to stay sane during a prolonged flight filled with boring trivialities and an occasional crying infant.

We’ve hard our fair share of simulation games from the likes of The Sims to the hilarious antics of Surgeon and Goat simulators. A monotony simulator, however, is still new to our ears and frankly a bewildering concept. Then again, we can take for granted certain aspects of life we label as boring until they’re presented to us in a comically absurd way.

Nothing is probably as boring as a long desert bus ride, an even longer airplane ride, or waiting in line at the DMV. Game developer Hosni Anuji now has one out of three. Published by AMC, Airplane Mode puts the player on a journey to Halifax and your singular goal is simple: try to keep sane during the long-haul flight.

Easier said than done, of course, for anyone who has experienced such journeys where you’re unlikely to sleep all the way through. And, of course, there is always the unexpected turn of events on any flight, from delays to turbulence to uncooperative passengers. Fortunately, the game doesn’t leave you short-handed and has a pen, a book, 1930s movies, and an in-flight magazine you can use in your battle for sanity.

Airplane Mode is coming to both PC and Mac in autumn and already has a Steam page up for it. Pricing and the exact launch date is still unknown at this point. It’s definitely a unique twist to simulation games and could be a bit of fun, at least for the first hour or so, just like any flight.