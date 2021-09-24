After Knights of the Old Republic remake reveal for PS5, the original is coming to Switch

Out of nowhere, it’s been a surprisingly eventful month for fans of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. A couple of weeks ago, Sony revealed that Aspyr Media is working on a remake of Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5 and PC. Following that announcement, we learned during the most recent Nintendo Direct that the original Knights of the Old Republic game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Aspyr is handling the development duties on the Switch port of Knights of the Old Republic as well, so it seems the company has its hands full these days. While details about the Switch port are still fairly slim, we did get to see a trailer that featured some rather crisp-looking visuals for a game that’s nearly 20 years old.

On Twitter, Aspyr described just what this port is and isn’t in response to several curious gamers. “This will be a port of the original game,” Aspyr wrote. “There will be some minor adjustments to accommodate the Nintendo Switch hardware but outside of that, this will be the original version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic that fans know and love.”

So, we won’t be much in the way of enhancements, but we suppose that’s what the incoming remake is for. Knights of the Old Republic is a game that has enjoyed enduring popularity throughout the years, and to this day, it’s considered by many to be not only one of the best BioWare games but also one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

If Knights of the Old Republic was a little before your time and you happen to have a Switch, this port will be a good way to finally see what all the fuss is about. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is launching on Nintendo Switch on November 11th, 2021 with a price tag of $14.99.