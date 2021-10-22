Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed beyond 2021

Revealed earlier this year, Advance Wars: 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – a remake of the first two Advance Wars games for Nintendo Switch – caught a lot of Switch owners by surprise. Even more surprising was the game’s release date of December 3rd, 2021. Unfortunately, Nintendo announced today that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed, citing the need for additional polish.

In a tweet published to the official Nintendo of America Twitter account today, Nintendo confirmed that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will now be launching at some point in spring 2022. Sadly, we don’t have a new release date for the compilation yet, suggesting that Nintendo isn’t quite sure how much more time it needs for finishing touches.

Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021

“Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022,” today’s tweet reads. “The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience.”

While any delay is a bummer, it isn’t as if Advance Wars fans aren’t used to waiting. Before the announcement of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the last time we heard from the Advance Wars series was way back in 2008 with Advance Wars: Days of Ruin for the Nintendo DS.

So, when Advance Wars fans have already been waiting 13 years for a new entry in the series, waiting a few more months isn’t huge in the grand scheme of things. On the other thing of that coin, this delay might sting a little more than some given the long wait since the Days of Ruin. In any case, we’ll let you know when Nintendo confirms a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, so stay tuned for more.