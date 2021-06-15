Adult Swim revives Tuca & Bertie with first episode free on YouTube

Netflix unceremoniously canceled its then-new animated sitcom Tuca & Bertie soon after releasing its first season. The show’s creator had revealed that Netflix wasn’t going to order a second season, but we didn’t find out the reason. Given the show’s warm reception from viewers and critics, it’s not surprising that Adult Swim picked up the show last year.

The long journey from Netflix to Adult Swim is finally over with the arrival of Tuca & Bertie Season 2. Adult Swim has made the first episode of its revived season available to stream for free on YouTube (below), introducing the show to its vast followers while potentially giving new viewers a chance to experience the sitcom.

Don’t expect to get access to every episode for free. Adult Swim is broadcasting new episodes on its network every Sunday night at 11:30 PM. You’ll be able to watch the show with a traditional pay-TV service (assuming you have Cartoon Network) or over-the-top streaming services that offer the network like Sling TV.

According to the revival announcement last year, it seems that Adult Swim ordered a total of 10 episodes for the second season with the option to order more in the future. The show’s creator Lisa Hanawalt told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year that she was surprised by Netflix’s rapid cancelation and that Adult Swim nearly immediately stepped in to pick up the show for a second season.

Adult Swim’s SVP of comedy Walter Newman explained in the report that when Tuca & Bertie became available, the company mobilized to nab it before someone else could. He described the effort as “a competitive situation,” noting that the Adult Swim team loved the show and wanted to carry on its story.