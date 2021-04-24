Adidas’ Star Wars apparel line expands with Stan Smith Yoda shoes

Adidas is back with another Star Wars-themed product: its Stan Smith Forever Star Wars Yoda shoes. The new product features the iconic and readily identifiable Stan Smith shoe appearance combined with some unmistakable Yoda imagery, not the least of which is the large embossed, green Yoda image featured on the heel of each shoe.

The new Yoda version of Adidas’ popular Stan Smith, Forever shoe line comes in white with Kermit-green imagery. There is, for example, a line illustration of the Jedi master in his iconic contemplative pose on the shoe’s tongue. As well, the character’s famous “Do or Do Not” phrase is located on the sides of the shoes.

The heel of each shoe features a somewhat creepy embossed version on Yoda so that the product’s Star Wars theme is apparent from all viewing angles. As you’d expect from the ‘Forever’ version of Adidas’ Stan Smith product line, these shoes were made partly with recycled materials for a more environmentally-friendly design.

As you may anticipate, Adidas will launch its new Star Wars product on May 5, the day after fans’ unofficial ‘May the Fourth’ holiday. You’ll shell out $120 USD for these shoes, which will be available to purchase on Adidas’ website.

This isn’t the first Star Wars product we’ve seen launch at Adidas. Back in November, the company introduced its Star Wars Characters-themed pack as part of its Lucasfilm collaboration. That line included Superstar, Nite Jogger, and NMD offerings with Star Wars designs inspired by the Light and Dark sides of the Force — and yes, there was one inspired by Yoda wth the same “Do or Do Not, There is No Try” phrase.