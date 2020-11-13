Acura announces new heritage color for the 2021 NSX

Acura has announced that it’s adding a new heritage color to the options for the 2021 NSX sports car. The new option is a heritage color called Long Beach Blue that joins Berlina Black and Indy Yellow as Acura’s latest NSX heritage paint offering. The color commemorates the Acura title sponsorship of the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Long Beach Blue is one of the rarest colors from the first-generation NSX. The car can be ordered now and carries an MSRP of $157,500, excluding the delivery fees of $1995. The first customer deliveries of the 2021 NSX with the Long Beach Blue Pearl color will begin in early 2021.

Acura says that the new color continues its long tradition of naming NSX colors after famous racetracks and corners. Only 88 first-generation NSX cars were painted Long Beach Blue during the four years it was available. The color was originally offered from 2002 until 2005, and it replaced Monaco Blue Pearl that was offered in 2000 and 2001.

The 2021 Acura NSX is a handcrafted car built at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. For 2021, the NSX is powered by an advanced Support Hybrid SH-AWD power unit with a bespoke twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine, nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a trio of electric motors that enhance every element for dynamic performance.

Acura builds the second-generation NSX with an advanced multi-material body and an aluminum-intensive space frame. The design allows exceptionally high rigidity, compact packaging, and outstanding collision safety performance. Long Beach Blue Pearl is a premium color carrying a $1000 premium. While the car starts at $157,500, several options can drive the price up significantly. The most expensive option is the gloss carbon fiber exterior sport package, with a gloss carbon fiber engine cover for $12,600.