Activision Blizzard franchises might all be coming to mobile

Despite the advent of streaming and the upcoming new console iteration, mobile gaming is still a lucrative market as the number of smartphones in the market far surpasses even those of console and PCs combined. Previously shunned by big publishers and developers, many companies have seen the profits that can be made from mobile games, whether tie-ins or ports. Activision Blizzard, one such giant, is even mulling bringing not just a few but almost all its gaming properties to smartphones, at least someday in the future.

Activision is both known and notorious for owning some of the gaming world’s most iconic franchises, some of which it gained through acquisitions. Through Blizzard, it owns and developers Diablo and “remakes” of StarCraft and WarCraft while also owning properties such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, and the more recent Overwatch.

It’s no stranger to mobile gaming either, being the owner of King, the once might creator of the addictive time and money sink, Candy Crush. It has also dabbled on a few mobile titles of its own, like Call of Duty Mobile and a somewhat controversial Diablo mobile spin, Diablo Immortal.

The company, however, isn’t stopping there. At an investor call, COO Daniel Alegre was quoted to have expressed the desire to release a mobile version of every one of its myriad franchises. Naturally, that’s not going to happen any time soon, which leaves plenty of room and time for it to change its mind.

This direction is the exact opposite that Nintendo has recently taken, deciding to actually drop its efforts to bring its IPs to mobile. Then again, some might argue that Nintendo never really got mobile right, save for one or two outliers, and its business culture prevents it from exploiting the mobile market, something Activision might have no qualms about.