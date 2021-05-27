Acer Predator desktop gaming expands with RTX 30 and massive monitors

A set of new gigantic monitors and an updated set of gaming desktop machines were announced this week by Acer. In the display department, three new Acer Predator monitors came in at 28-inches (with 155Hz refresh rate overclocked), 37.5-inches (overclocked at 175Hz), and a whopping 42.5-inches. Acer’s Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktop lines were given a refresh, too, with 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (or AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Acer gaming desktops for 2021

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 line (shown above) is the higher-end of the two desktop lineups we’re looking at today. The Nitro 50 (shown below) has a starting price approximately $250 cheaper than the Orion 3000 due to its slightly different intended audience.

Both lines have available 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors OR AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors. Both lines also have available NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Given the prices of these desktop machines, this might be your easiest path to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU at release – we shall see!

The Predator Orion 3000 series will be made available with up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The Nitro 50 N50-620 series will have up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti series graphics card. f

Acer Predator monitors for 2021

The Acer Predator X28 was revealed with a 28-inch UHD IPS LCD panel with an overclocked refresh rate at 155Hz. This monitor works with NVIDIA G-Sync and works with the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer.

The Acer Predator X38 S is a 37.5-inch 2300R curved monitor with UWQHD+ resolution. This panel has the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer and NVIDIA G-Sync ULTIMATE. This panel has an overclocked refresh rate at 175Hz and Agile-Splendor IPS tech (the X28 is also an Agile-Splendor IPS display).

The beast is the Acer Predator CG437K S, with its 42.5-inch UHD panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time. This monitor has a built-in KVM switch and a set of ports to allow multiple devices to be connected at once. There are 2 HDMI 2.1 ports (that support PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X), and a USB hub with 1x USB-B, 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, and 1x USB-C (PD30W). This largest monitor also has RGB lighting strips Acer ColorSense, Acer ProxiSense, and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Prices and Release Dates

Pricing on the Acer Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) will begin at around $1200 USD, and this refreshed line will be available in North America starting in July of 2021. The Acer Nitro 50 (N50-620) line will be available in North America starting in July as well, with prices starting at around $949 USD.

The Acer Predator X28 monitor will be released in North America in August of 2021 with a starting price at around $1300 USD. The Predator X38 S will be released in North America starting in September for a price around $2k. There’ll be a release of the Predator CG437K S in North America in around November for a price at approximately $1800 USD.