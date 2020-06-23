Acer Enduro rugged notebooks and tablets report for work duty

Acer has added a new range of rugged notebooks and tablets to its line-up, with Enduro promising tougher construction for those who can’t coddle their computer. Four-strong at launch, the range included two toughened laptops and a pair of tablets, with features long-forgotten from most consumer hardware like easily swappable batteries.

Acer Enduro N7 rugged notebook

Protecting its 14-inch display with a shock-resistant casing, the Enduro N7 promises MIL-810G and IP65 certification for ruggedness and water/dust respectively. It’s also designed to last all day, with a 10 hour battery that can be swapped out for a replacement when there’s no time to pause and charge. A bridge battery built into the notebook keeps it operational even while that swap is taking place.

The Full HD display offers 700 nits of brightness, for outdoor usability, while inside the shock-absorbant shell there’s a quad-core Intel 8th Gen Core i5 processor. Acer adds a Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello. There’s also support for the Acer Enduro Management Suite (AEMS), which includes things like remote deployment options, I/O control for managers to disable ports and cameras, and programming physical shortcut keys on the notebook itself.

Acer Enduro N3 rugged notebook

Slightly less rugged, but a little more portable, the Enduro N3 clocks in with MIL-STD 810G and IP53 certification. It’s 0.98-inches thick and tips the scales at 4.37 pounds, with Acer using reinforced corners – should there be a drop – and Gorilla Glass for the display, plus a water-resistant Aquafan for cooling.

Inside, there’s a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of DDR4 memory, while options include a NVIDIA GeForce MX230 GPU and up to 512GB of PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD storage. Battery life is up to 13 hours. It’ll arrive in the US come August, priced from $899.

Acer Enduro T1 rugged tablets

If you don’t need a keyboard all the time, Acer’s Enduro T1 tablets come in two sizes and with two different OS options. The Entire T1 (ET110-31W) has a 10.1-inch touchscreen and runs an Intel Celeron processor, with 64GB of eMMC storage. Its display can be used even while wearing gloves, and the slate is MIL-STD 810G and IP54 certified. There’s an optional portfolio keyboard for easier text entry.

Smaller of the two, the Acer Enduro T1 (ET108-11A) is an 8-inch Android tablet. It’s also MIL-STD 810G and IP54 certified, and its touchscreen is glove-friendly. There are also programmable shortcut keys.

Acer Enduro T5 rugged tablet

Final model of the range, the Enduro T5 rugged tablet has a 10-inch display and runs Windows on a 7th Gen Intel Core m3 processor. It’s wrapped in a MIL-STD 810G and IP65 certified casing, and there are various work-friendly accessories like hand grips, shoulder straps, 4-point shoulder straps, and in-car holders. Like the Enduro notebooks its battery – good for 10 hours of use – can be swapped out.