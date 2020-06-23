Acer ConceptD 2020 PCs include potent convertible for graphics pros

Acer has doubled-down on its ConceptD Series, its range of Windows PCs – along with peripherals – aiming to coax creatives away from their Mac obsession. The latest line-up includes a pair of notebooks, one convertible and the other a traditional clamshell, that straddle the line between portability and performance.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

Flagship of the 2020 ConceptD line-up, the ConceptD 3 Ezel will arrive in August, priced from $1,499.99. Acer has paired a distinctive white all-metal chassis with either a 14- or 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen and amber-backlit keyboard, connecting the two with a 360-degree hinge.

Whichever the screen size, it’s Pantone-Validated, with 100-percent sRGB color gamut coverage, and delta E<2 color accuracy. As well as fingertips, it’ll work with Acer’s Active Stylus pen. Alternatively, for more traditional use, there’s an oversized glass-topped trackpad.

Inside, there’s a choice of 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H or Core i5-10300H processors, while graphics are courtesy of NVIDIA Quadro T1000 in the ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro, or GeForce GTX 1650Ti. Storage is down to a 1TB PCIe SSD, while ports include an SD card reader and Thunderbolt 3.

The 14-inch model tips the scales at 3.7 pounds, while its 15.6-inch sibling is 4.29 pounds. Battery life is up to 18 hours, Acer says.

Acer ConceptD 3

Those who don’t need the convertible display, meanwhile, have the ConceptD 3. It’ll drop in October, priced from $999.99. As with its rotating sibling there’s a choice of 14- or 15.6-inch FHD touchscreens, with Pantone Validation.

Inside, there are 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, and either the NVIDIA Quadro T1000 in the ConceptD 3 Pro, or GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. Battery life is up to 20 hours.

Acer ConceptD 100

Those in the market for a desktop have the ConceptD 100 to consider, which will this month in Europe, priced from EUR 799 ($870). It’s targeting those doing graphics-intensive 2D and entry-level 3D design, with 9th Gen Intel Core processors and a choice of NVIDIA GeForce or Quadro graphics.

Despite the SFF size, there’s up to 256GB of SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. Acer says the ConceptD 100 stays under 40 dBA, even when under load, thanks to some carefully-considered cooling.

Acer ConceptD CM3

First of Acer’s trio of ConceptD monitors, the CM3 drops in August priced at $709.99. Targeting graphic designers and photo editors, it has a 4K 3840 x 2150 display with 60 Hz refresh rate and 99-percent Adobe RGB color space support. It’s also Pantone Validated, and has Delta E<2 and VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, plus is compatible with AMD Radeon FreeSync.

Acer ConceptD CP3

For those on the budget end, the ConceptD CP3 lands in August priced at $619.99. It has a WQHD 3840 x 2160 display, with up to 165 Hz refresh rate. There’s also VESA DisplayHDR 400 support. Up to 98-percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut is supported.

Acer ConceptD CP5

Finally, the ConceptD CP5 arrives in August, priced at $749.99. It promises Delta E<1 color accuracy and Pantone Validation with 1.07 billion colors from its WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution screen. That may lack some pixels compared to the others, but it hits VESA DisplayHDR 600 and a 170 Hz refresh rate. There’s also 99-percent Adobe RGB coverage and Adaptive-Sync support.