Acer Chromebook Spin 514 revealed with MIL-STD durability and Enterprise edition

There’s a new Chromebook in town from Acer this week with the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. This device is the first Acer Chromebook with a new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series mobile processor inside and AMD Radeon graphics. The Enterprise version of the Chromebook Spin 514 includes a full-sized HDMI port and the full collection of Chrome OS “built-in business capabilities” like zero-touch enrollment.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will be released with the latest Chrome OS operating system and a “narrow-bezel” Full HD (1080p) display at 14-inches diagonally. This panel will be covered and protected by a pane of Corning Gorilla Glass and works with touchscreen capabilities.

The display on this Chromebook can be rotated on its hinge back 360 degrees. You’ll be able to use it with the keyboard, propped up as a touchscreen panel, and folded all the way back as a tablet. With Chrome OS inside, this machine will be able to access a wide array of apps made for Android, as well as a battery-optimized web-centric notebook experience.

Chromebooks like these will be absolutely invaluable to businesses aiming to drop ship computers to employees without in-office configuration. Acer includes zero-touch enrollment with this latest Chromebook, allowing it to “enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet.”

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (model CP514-1H) will be released in North America in March of 2021 – the same time as it appears in EMEA. The starting price of this Chromebook is $479.99 MSRP, with a EURO price around 529 EUR.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (model CP514-1WH) will be released in North America and EMEA at around the same time as the non-enterprise version. This Enterprise version of the Spin 514 will be available for a price of $749.99 MSRP, with a starting EURO price at around 799 EUR.