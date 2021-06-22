Acer, ASUS ROG, and Philips announce new HDMI 2.1 monitors made for Xbox Series X|S

If you’re looking for a high refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 monitor to use with an Xbox Series X|S (or a PC), then you might like to know that today Microsoft announced three new displays that fit the bill. The new monitors come from Philips, ASUS ROG, and Acer, and each of them will carry “Designed with Xbox” badges on them when they release later this year.

First up is the 55-inch Philips Momentum 559M1RYV (pictured above), which comes with a built-in soundbar made by Bowers & Wilkins. The display itself supports 4K resolution and has a refresh rate of 120Hz, so it’ll be handy for games where the framerate can exceed 60fps. The Momentum uses AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tearing – a feature PC players can tap into as well – and is VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000.

It certainly seems like the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV is the centerpiece of Microsoft’s announcement today, but that feature set is going to set you back some cash. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV will run $1,599.99 when it launches later this summer, though, at the moment, a precise release date hasn’t been revealed.

The 43-inch ASUS ROG Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ seems to have a similar feature set as the Momentum display; only it’s offered in a smaller package. Microsoft says that this one will deliver native 4K@120Hz over HDMI 2.1, a 1ms moving picture response time, DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also covers 90% of DCI-P3 and has an Xbox picture mode tuned specifically for Xbox Series X|S. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s only slightly less expensive than the Momentum. Look for it to land this October.

For those who want a more traditional gaming monitor and not a TV-sized display, Acer is gearing up to launch the 28-inch Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV. While this is significantly smaller than the other two displays announced today, it still has some noteworthy features, including a 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and support for 4K resolution at 120Hz through HDMI 2.1.

This is probably a good choice for those who split their game time between Xbox and PC – or those with a workstation comprised of multiple PCs – because it has a KVM switch that allows users to switch between multiple PCs while keeping one keyboard, mouse, and monitor configuration. Acer’s Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor is landing this fall with a price tag of $949.99.

Microsoft also confirmed that it’s working with several cable manufacturers to create Designed for Xbox-branded HDMI 2.1 cables for use with Xbox Series X|S. It also highlighted one such cable today by announcing the launch of the Cable Matters Active HDMI Fiber Optic Cable, which clocks in a whopping 32.8 feet (10 meters) and has support for 4K resolution at 120fps. That cable is available today from retailers like Amazon for $99.99.

