ABT Sportsline upgrades bring Audi RS Q3 to 440hp

One of the most exciting vehicles Audi has unveiled is the RS Q3 SUV. ABT Sportsline has announced upgrades for the RS Q3 that bring more power and style. The big upgrade ABT offers comes for the five-cylinder turbo engine under the hood of the RS Q3. From the factory, the RS Q3 makes 400 hp and 480 Nm of torque.

After ABT Sportsline works its magic on the vehicle, it makes 440 hp and 520 Nm of torque. Along with the extra power comes improved performance with a top speed of 285 km/h and the ability to reach 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. Along with the improved performance, ABT also has new products to improve the style for RS Q3 owners.

One of the accessories is ABT start-stop cap that fits over the factory button to start the vehicle. There are four new wheel designs for the Audi SUV, including the ABT DR, ER-C, FR, and GR, all offered in 20-inch size. The ABT DR wheels are available in 21-inch diameter. The wheels on the car in the image are the FR version.

ABT says the weight of its wheels are reduced slightly compared to the stock Audi units. ABT offers no details on pricing for any of the modifications. ABT has been upgrading vehicles for years and says that it’s modifications are meant to make an SUV with rally DNA.

The RS Q3 certainly looks good with its new wheels making for a subtle modification that looks almost stock. ABT also brags that its technology goes from the racetrack to the road. The company is a DTM Champion and Formula-E Champion.