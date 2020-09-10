ABC reveals when four of its biggest sitcoms will return to TV

The entertainment industry is facing a number of big delays and changes as a result of the unexpected coronavirus pandemic, but things will eventually get back to normal. Case in point? ABC has revealed the premiere dates for four of its biggest sitcoms: The Conners, The Goldbergs, Black-ish, and American Housewife. The good news is that all four will be arriving next month, though one will take an extra week.

Many TV shows had their production temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, uncertainty about the severity of the illness, and social distancing rules. Many of those concerns and restrictions have eased up in the months since, but questions about the upcoming television season, including which shows will return this year, have largely remained unanswered.

Here to settle some of these questions is ABC, which will kick off the next seasons of its sitcom line up with the eighth season of The Goldbergs; this will arrive on October 21 at 8 PM local time. After two new episodes, ABC will follow the premiere up with the third season of The Conners, a reboot of classic sitcom Roseanne.

After a single new episode of The Conners, fans can then expect to get the first episode of Black-ish Season 7 at 9:30PM local time. You’ll need to wait a full week, however, to get the premiere of American Housewife on October 28 at 8:30PM. As noted by Deadline, Black-ish fans can still expect to get a special hybrid live action-animated election-themed episode on October 4.

As expected, the four sitcoms have all resumed production, but in a modified way that takes into accounts the need for social distancing and strict health measures. Many shows remain in limbo, however, and the pandemic has resulted in at least several cancellations due to the issues it has introduced.