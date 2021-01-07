A reminder: CES 2021 still exists, it’s just… different

It seems like a lifetime ago that we were last live and in-person at the Las Vegas tech event called CES. The year 2020 threw the whole world into chaos – and tech events like CES were no exception. Here in the year 2021, CES is an all-digital event, which essentially means we’ll have a LOT of the same content, with slightly less hands-on action. We’ll also have more “smart masks.”

It should come as no surprise that the content that’ll be popping up over the next week will include “smart” facemasks. We’ve been keeping our faces covered for nearly a year now – it’s finally time we got serious about making these face coverings an accepted and vital part of everyday human life.

SEE TOO: CES 2021 goes all-digital as COVID-19 cancels physical show

As we reach CES 2021, we’ll see our fair share of devices that have either directly or indirectly to do with COVID-19, social distancing, and our new way of life. This is the future, after all!

There’ll also be the usual – a bunch of laptops, monitors, accessories, smart peripherals, and the like. We’ve already taken a look at new Acer laptops and monitors, JLB headphones, Bravia TVs, NEC notebooks, Lenovo desktops, tablets, and more.

The official dates for CES 2021 are January 11th, 12th, and 13th, and it’s officially the “first-ever, all-digital CES.” As far as readers such as yourself go, the experience will look a lot the same. We’ll just need to wait a little longer to get our paws on the devices to give you a more personal look at the lot.

If you’d like to see only CES 2021 content, drop in to our CES 2021 tag portal. If you’re all about every sort of consumer technology, gaming, science, automotive, and futuristic entertainment aplenty, go ahead and head back to the main news feed here on SlashGear. CES 2021 may “officially” start on January 11th, but as far as early looks at gadgets of all sorts: we’ve already begun!