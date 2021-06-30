A Plague Tale, Call of Duty headline PlayStation Plus free games for July

Tomorrow, the calendar flips over into July, and that means PlayStation Plus users will have a new batch of games to download. Sony has revealed the three games that will be up for grabs in July through PlayStation Plus, and just as in recent months, July’s roster will be comprised of one PlayStation 5 game and two PS4 games. It’s a bit of a quiet month for PlayStation Plus, but there is a game in the trio that manages to stick out.

That game is A Plague Tale: Innocence. Developed by Asobo Studio (which more recently has gained a lot of attention for its work on Microsoft Flight Simulator), A Plague Tale: Innocence is an action-adventure survival stealth game that has won itself a fair number of fans since launching in 2019. PlayStation Plus will be offering the upgraded PS5 version of the game to subscribers the same day that version launches on July 6th, so unfortunately, PS4 users will have to sit this one out.

On the PS4 side of things, we’ll see Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds offered as July’s free games. These two probably aren’t going to generate as much excitement as something like A Plague Tale: Innocence will. Black Ops 4, after all, is already a few years old, and we know how quickly Activision likes to move through its Call of Duty releases. WWE 2K Battlegrounds, on the other hand, didn’t really land with critics or players alike, as the PS4 version is currently holding down a 60 critic score and a 5.3 user score on Metacritic.

It’s also worth noting that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be available for the second month in a row, so there will technically be four games on offer through PS Plus in July. This is the final month that Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be offered through PlayStation Plus, so be sure to claim it before August arrives.

All of July’s games will be going live on PlayStation Plus on July 6th and will be available until Monday, August 2nd. June’s free games – Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango – are still available until July 5th, so add them to your library if you haven’t yet already.