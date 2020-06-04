A bunch of Electronic Arts games just went live on Steam

Years ago, many of Electronic Arts’ PC games could be found on Steam. New EA releases were published there frequently, but then one day, Electronic Arts decided that it wanted to take the fight to Steam, launching Origin as a storefront all its own. Many of EA’s existing games were left on Steam after Origin launched, but from that point on, all of the company’s new games were only accessible through Origin.

It stayed that way for a number of years until last fall, when EA announced that it had partnered with Valve to bring its games back to Steam. One of the first titles in this new partnership was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but today, EA announced the addition of even more games to Steam.

In a blog post, Electronic Arts describes this as “the first wave of 25+ EA games” that are on the way to Steam. Today’s additions include Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition (Dragon Age: Origins has been available through Steam since release); Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Rivals, and Need for Speed (2016); Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville; and finally, a handful of games made by EA’s “indie development partners” including Unravel, Unravel II, Fe, and Sea of Solitude.

EA also reminded us today that it will soon be launching a version of EA Access on Steam. We don’t have a date for that yet, but EA says that it’ll be launching sometimes this summer. When it arrives, EA says that it’ll give players access to The Vault – a collection of older titles that are free for subscribers to download and play – along with a “medley of rewards” that includes discounts and in-game benefits.

It won’t be long before we hear about the next batch of EA game destined for Steam, either – Electronic Arts says that it will reveal more during EA Play Live next week, on June 11th at 4 PM PDT. We’ll see what the company has to announce then, so stay tuned for more.