Rivian And Mercedes Are Teaming Up On EVs: Here's Why

Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian just announced a huge partnership that could result in a whole lot of impressive electric vehicles (EVs), or more precisely, electric vans. According to an official announcement from Mercedes-Benz, the two companies are teaming up to produce bespoke large electric vans that will then be used by both brands. The announcement emphasizes a fully joint venture, where the companies will attempt to leverage shared investments and will work toward achieving perfect synergy in the production of these new EVs. Why did Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian choose to join forces? It seems that there's plenty to be gained from such a partnership, and this applies to both automakers.

As Mercedes notes, both companies are hoping to rapidly scale up the production of electric vans. It's no wonder that Rivian has a large need for EVs — after all, the brand has a contract with Amazon to supply the giant with 100,000 electric delivery vans, and it continues to seek out new customers. Mercedes has needs of its own, and with this partnership, there's a chance that both automakers will benefit.

Mercedes and Rivian will begin by investing in and operating a joint factory in Europe. There's no set start date as of yet, but Mercedes teased that the venture will begin in the next few years. Ultimately, the two companies want to build an electric-only production facility, and this is said to take place at an existing Mercedes-Benz plant somewhere in Central/Eastern Europe.