This Robotic Octopus Glove Could Give You Super Strength Underwater

The Octa-glove, which takes heavy inspiration from octopus tentacles and their suckers, allows for a strong gripping force while still being able to easily detach. As explained in the researchers' paper in Science Advances, the Octa-glove mimics an octopus' ability to grasp firmly onto the objects it needs to; it uses a micro-LIDAR optical proximity sensor array to determine the proximity of the object in order to attach to and detach from it with ease, according to Virginia Tech. This works for all different types of objects, even ones that would normally be very difficult to grab underwater, such as soft or round objects.

This innovative technology may be immensely useful to those working underwater, including scuba divers, scientists, builders, and more. Finding an adhesion technique that works underwater is a difficult endeavor, especially one that allows for a strong grip. But, much like studying the bird to build the plane, nature once again helps us advance technology by providing us with blueprints. With that said, this is just the start of the team's efforts.

Ravi Tutika, one of the researchers behind the project, explained as part of Virginia Tech's announcement, "This is certainly a step in the right direction, but there is much for us to learn both about the octopus and how to make integrated adhesives before we reach nature's full gripping capabilities."