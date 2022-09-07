36% Believe This One Myth About Smartphones - SlashGear Survey

In the survey, we asked participants about the myths related to their smartphones. Out of the 588 respondents from the United States, 35.88% believed that closing apps running in the background could save their phones' battery. We understand why the idea of closing apps is associated with saving battery, but that is not how memory management works on Android smartphones and iPhones. In fact, closing apps manually is neither good for the RAM nor the battery on a smartphone.

Do you believe that submerging your water-damaged smartphone into rice has any effect? Well, our survey reveals that a significant number of people, i.e., 31.29% of respondents, believe in the notion, which is a myth. Take it from the known repair parts seller iFixit that says corrosion happens instantly when a phone hits water. However, it is the duration of exposure and whether water has reached the critical components. Hence, displacing water and drying out the phone is much more important than keeping it in a bag of rice and doing nothing.

Another popular myth among 16.16% of survey participants seems to be the importance of a higher megapixel count on smartphone cameras. If that were true, the 12MP primary camera on the iPhone 13 Pro would not stand in front of the 108MP primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Contrary to what many believe, modern-day smartphones compete on the grounds of computational photography.