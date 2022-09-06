Listening To This '80s Song's Bassline Can Break A Laptop

Consumer electronics, especially phones and computers, can often act erratically without any apparent damage. Devices often start behaving weirdly due to code shenanigans in updates or existing files, but on some occasions, any sudden or slow-paced damage to the hardware can also cause a computing machine to malfunction. Even a specially crafted text message may be enough to do the job, depending on the bug.

In 2021, a Windows 10 vulnerability caused the system to crash when a specific path was typed into the Chrome search bar. A year earlier, a noted leaker highlighted how a special mix of Unicode characters used to type a so-called text bomb word would cause an iPhone to become unresponsive (via Twitter). In 2018, Apple fixed a vulnerability across its phone, tablet, computer, and smartwatch portfolio that would crash the devices by simply typing a special character in the Telugu language, as detailed by Sophos. However, it's not always weird lines of code or busted components that trigger a system panic.

Sometimes, it can simply be a vocal cue like a popping melody — or even a guy shrieking into a server tray — that borks things on a computing device. During the early 2000s era, Janet Jackson's song "Rhythm Nation" reportedly crashed certain computers. Raymond Chen, a software engineer at Microsoft, highlighted the odd phenomenon in a blog post, revealing that the hit song would crash laptops that were armed with a specific class of hard drives in the Windows XP days.