The Strange Atari Music Visualizer That Was Overshadowed By The 2600

Atari is known first and foremost nowadays for its contributions to video games. With the success of the Atari 2600 and the iconic games that came along with it, anything else that Atari got up to in the past is less well-known. One of these projects that came out of Atari in the 70's was a music visualizer machine. This contraption was actually the first consumer electronic music visualizer, as reported by Slate.

The music visualizer was called Video Music. It was created in 1972 by Robert Brown, who also worked on one of Atari's most famous games, Pong. After the company had such a big success with the game, it wanted to branch out and see what else it could do. Video Music was the result of this, a unique piece of equipment for its time, but also something one might expect to come out of the Atari company in the 70's.