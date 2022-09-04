How To Fix Lag And High Ping In Windows 11

According to Microsoft, Windows 11 makes gaming better than ever before, as it brings all the latest and coolest features to your PC. There's the Auto HDR that gives users a wider color spectrum, DirectX 12 ray tracing that simulates real light behavior, and the Game Bar that lets users access controls with only a few clicks.

However, in spite of all these praiseworthy features, it's not all roses for Windows 11. In fact, if there's one thing that annoys gamers the most, it's when they are in the middle of their best game and the network suddenly dies on them. Ping time starts going as high as 500 milliseconds and leaving them with a laggy interface and an unpleasant experience. If this is also the case for you, there are a few troubleshooting methods you can try to reduce your ping and make an awesome comeback.