CDC Recommends Updated COVID Booster Targeting Omicron Strains

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an advisory recommending updated booster shots for teens to fight against the recent Omicron variant surge. A day earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also authorized the usage of a COVID-19 booster vaccine dosage made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The booster dose falls in category of bivalent vaccines, which offer protection against two viruses or two different strains of the same virus. In this case, the booster COVID-19 vaccine greenlit by the CDC contains messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant that has been wreaking havoc lately. The recommendation comes months after the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to add an Omicron component to COVID-19 booster vaccines.

According to the official CDC research document, the U.S. government has purchased 171 million bivalent mRANA COVID-19 vaccine booster doses ahead of the vaccination rounds slated for flu season, and beyond. A fresh vaccination campaign that begins in the early Fall is estimated to save anywhere from $63 billion to $109 billion in medical costs, with a majority of it linked to avoiding hospitalisation and related expenses.