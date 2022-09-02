Samsung U.S. Got Hacked: Here's What We Know

If you are a Samsung customer based in the U.S., you might have inadvertently fallen victim to a hacking incident. The South Korean electronics major recently sent emails to thousands of its U.S. customers notifying them about a possible security breach involving their servers. In the emailed statement — a copy of which has also appeared on the company's support website — Samsung confirms that personal information belonging to come consumers may have been compromised during the hack which supposedly took place near the end of July 2022.

While a team of cybersecurity experts continues to investigate the incident, Samsung has notified law enforcement agencies about these developments. The Korean company came to know about the security breach during a routine investigation. Upon widening the scope of the investigation, it became apparent that personal information belonging to some of its customers was "affected" in the breach. Following a quick, preliminary evaluation, Samsung swung into action and took swift steps to ensure the security of all affected systems.

With several Samsung users confirming the receipt of the email, it seems that Samsung has chosen to send emails about the incident only to consumers it knows were affected by the security breach. For the same reason, you can heave a sigh of relief if you happen to be a Samsung USA customer and are yet to receive an email from them informing you about these developments.