Lenovo Unleashes A Slew Of Chromebooks, Laptops, And Tablets To Close Out 2022

Joining its newly unveiled Glasses T1 smart glasses and X1 Fold laptop, Lenovo has also introduced a number of other models across its tablet, PC, and Chromebook lineups. The company has a bit of something for everyone, ranging from an extra-large Chromebook to updated versions of its P11 tablets, including a Pro variant targeted at users who have more demanding needs. The company has likewise taken the wraps off a new ThinkBook model designed for professionals and other users who have demanding needs, ones that would make good use of the Ryzen 6000 H-series CPU and NVIDIA GPU packed inside.

Though a couple of the products — the second-generation Tab P11 Pro and IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, to be exact — will arrive this month, consumers will have to wait until January to get their hands on the base (that is, the non-Pro) second-generation Tab P11 tablet. All three models skew toward the mid-range of the consumer market, with the Tab P11 priced at $249.99, the Tab P11 Pro at $399.99, and the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook at €549, though we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn the latter model's U.S. price.