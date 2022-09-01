Lenovo Unleashes A Slew Of Chromebooks, Laptops, And Tablets To Close Out 2022
Joining its newly unveiled Glasses T1 smart glasses and X1 Fold laptop, Lenovo has also introduced a number of other models across its tablet, PC, and Chromebook lineups. The company has a bit of something for everyone, ranging from an extra-large Chromebook to updated versions of its P11 tablets, including a Pro variant targeted at users who have more demanding needs. The company has likewise taken the wraps off a new ThinkBook model designed for professionals and other users who have demanding needs, ones that would make good use of the Ryzen 6000 H-series CPU and NVIDIA GPU packed inside.
Though a couple of the products — the second-generation Tab P11 Pro and IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, to be exact — will arrive this month, consumers will have to wait until January to get their hands on the base (that is, the non-Pro) second-generation Tab P11 tablet. All three models skew toward the mid-range of the consumer market, with the Tab P11 priced at $249.99, the Tab P11 Pro at $399.99, and the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook at €549, though we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn the latter model's U.S. price.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook and Tab P11 tablets
Lenovo says the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is its first 16-inch laptop that, as you'd expect, is powered by Chrome OS rather than Windows. The model is offered with a couple of different configuration options: buyers can get an Intel Pentium 8505 or an Intel Core i3-1215U, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Other notable features include a 1080p webcam, dual 2-watt stereo speakers, MaxxAudio tech, plus two USB-C and two USB-A ports, an audio jack, a microSD slot, and a Kensington Nano Security slot.
The 16-inch display has a 2.5K resolution, and though the brightness is only decent at 350 nits, it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. That's more impressive than the Full HD version, which has 300 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Summing up the features is Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, and a hinge that opens to 180 degrees.
The Android tablets boast similar specs, with the second-generation Tab P11 tablet sporting a 2K-resolution 11.5-inch display, 400 nits brightness, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The model also offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, there's a 7700 mAh battery, and a four-speaker setup alongside dual microphones and support for Dolby Atmos. As expected, the P11 Pro is a bit more powerful with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, 8200 mAh battery, 2.5K OLED 11.2-inch screen with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and an optional Precision Pen 3 and keyboard with trackpad.
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 and a Chromebox
As mentioned, Lenovo has also introduced a new ThinkBook model with the ThinkBook 16p Gen 3. This Windows laptop sports a 16-inch 2.5K IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H-series CPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Lenovo is offering its customers two display options, one with a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness, the other with a 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. The latter panel also supports HDR400 and is VESA certified, according to the company, which boasts Dolby Vision and X-Rite Pantone certification across both screen options.
Users can configure the laptop to meet their needs, including up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory, 2TB of storage (via two SSDs), and there's the promise of full-day battery life via a 71Wh battery. Other notable features include a backlit keyboard, dual USB-C ports and USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6. The model is also equipped with the hardware professionals are likely to want, namely an IR camera with FHD resolution, AI Meeting Manager, a fingerprint built into the power button, Dolby Atmos, a privacy shutter for the webcam, and low blue light tech. The big downside may be its fairly substantial weight at 4.38 pounds.
Lenovo also revealed a new Chromebox. This machine is the latest iteration of a line of similar machines from Lenovo, made primarily for business. With a whole heap of ports on the front and the back, this Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox has the ability to support up to four monitors at once and runs on up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 chipset.