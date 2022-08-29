Why Android Apps Will Soon Work Seamlessly Across Different Devices

Android has multiple incarnations that span different devices and form factors. There's, of course, the plain Android on phones and tablets, but Google's platform also has a presence on TVs and in cars. Being based on the same platform or even the same source code doesn't always mean that these devices will work together, though. Quite the opposite, it sometimes feels like they're living in completely different worlds, even if two devices are using the same app. Things definitely seem better on Apple's side despite its devices running different operating systems. Thankfully, that could be a thing of the past soon, as a new tool that Google is providing will make communicating between Android devices using the same app almost seamless.

It's not really Google's fault that things are the way they are today; perhaps it was a bit shortsighted or wanted to focus on one thing first, but Android was primarily designed for smartphones. Tablets, for example, were ignored until they exploded in popularity, and Google had no choice but to officially support them. Even then, Android is implemented by dozens of hardware manufacturers in slightly different ways so that it has been split into almost incompatible versions.

Of course, there's still a common layer underneath all of the OEM customizations, so the burden is actually on Google to build the bridges that work across different brands, devices, and compatible platforms. It has started to lay the foundations with its Nearby Share framework, but that was limited only to devices running Google Play services. Now it's finally paving the road so that other apps can travel smoothly, as well, regardless of the device.