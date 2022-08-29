The 5G Setting You Need To Turn Off On Your New iPhone

Starting with the iPhone 12, 5G has become a standard offering for Apple's long-running smartphone lineup. It certainly isn't going away anytime soon, so it's worth knowing a little more about the future of mobile data and how it works if you own one of these smartphones or you're keen to upgrade soon.

For most consumers, it's enough to understand that 5G data equals faster speeds and a more reliable internet connection, which means more uninterrupted late-night deep dives on YouTube and TikTok. And while all of this is fun and beneficial indeed, there are some considerations to keep in mind depending on your circumstances and overall needs.

You should firstly be aware that 5G isn't available everywhere, and even where it is, it's not all created equally. This can adversely impact your overall iPhone experience if you're not mindful of the ramifications surrounding that reality. Beyond that, it could hurt your wallet if you're not careful about how you're using it. Let us explain.