Today's Wordle Answer #435 - August 28, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a 4.4 on the 6-point difficulty scale, so it's a sharp contrast to the mildly difficult puzzles we've had all week. Luckily, we solved it in three tries, which continues the lucky strike we had with yesterday's puzzle.

We want the same winning streak for you, so we'll reveal today's Wordle answer and share the process that helped us arrive at the answer in record time. If you're the kind of player who prefers to solve the puzzle on their own, we'll also provide hints and tips that will nudge you towards the answer.

Today's word is not a particularly uncommon one, but its letter combination isn't very straightforward. It has three vowels: A, U, and E, in the second, third, and fifth positions respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the first letter is G. The word describes a thin cotton fabric with a loose, open weave (via Wikipedia), mostly used for dressing wounds. Does that help? If you're still unsure, here's another hint: the word rhymes with "claws." We'll reveal the answer in the following section, so you probably shouldn't scroll any further if you want to solve the puzzle yourself.