Today's Wordle Answer #435 - August 28, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a 4.4 on the 6-point difficulty scale, so it's a sharp contrast to the mildly difficult puzzles we've had all week. Luckily, we solved it in three tries, which continues the lucky strike we had with yesterday's puzzle.
We want the same winning streak for you, so we'll reveal today's Wordle answer and share the process that helped us arrive at the answer in record time. If you're the kind of player who prefers to solve the puzzle on their own, we'll also provide hints and tips that will nudge you towards the answer.
Today's word is not a particularly uncommon one, but its letter combination isn't very straightforward. It has three vowels: A, U, and E, in the second, third, and fifth positions respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the first letter is G. The word describes a thin cotton fabric with a loose, open weave (via Wikipedia), mostly used for dressing wounds. Does that help? If you're still unsure, here's another hint: the word rhymes with "claws." We'll reveal the answer in the following section, so you probably shouldn't scroll any further if you want to solve the puzzle yourself.
You can use the solution word for draperies
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#435 — August 28, 2022) is gauze. Gauze is mostly used to refer to the cotton fabric used for surgical processes, but in technical textile-manufacturing terms, it is a weave structure in which weft yarns are arranged in pairs and crossed before and after each warp yarn, thereby holding the weft firmly in place (via Merriam-Webster).
The etymology of gauze is pretty hazy. Etymonline reports a few likely origins. It could be from French "gaze," which is of uncertain origin. It's also likely to be from Arabic "gazz," which means raw silk; or from Gaza, a Palestinian city though to be associated with the production of this fabric.
Our first guess today was the word slate, which is WordleBot's new favorite word. After that, we tried the word cadre, and then had enough info to turn all tiles green by the third guess. WordleBot would have solved the puzzle in four guesses, just like yesterday, so we officially have a winning streak. We hope it'll continue into tomorrow.