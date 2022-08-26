Today's Wordle Answer #434 - August 27, 2022 Solution And Hints

It took most players 4.5 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle; it took WordleBot four tries, and it took us three. It's a wonderful start to the weekend, and we want the same for you. So, we'll share hints and tips for solving today's puzzle, and also reveal the full answer in the second section.

Today's answer is a comparative adjective, and it has two vowels, U and E (as the second and fourth letter), and a repeated consonant, R, as the first and last letter. The word itself means to behave in an uncivilized, coarse, or vulgar manner. In other contexts, it could also mean being inexperienced or lacking skill.

If someone spoke to you more harshly and with more disrespect than another person did, they were [this word]. It's very likely that you've used the word in its four-letter form a whole lot more than you've used it in this context. Figured out the puzzle yet? Check below the next image for the answer if you're still unsure.