The Reason Why Apple Never Made The iPhone 9

Just when many thought Apple would release the iPhone 9 at some point, it never did, but was it deliberate, or was the unreleased phone simply a victim of circumstance? In 2017, Apple released the iPhone 8 as the "new generation of iPhone." A year later, we speculated that the iPhone 9 could be en route as a sort of upgraded 8S variant. It made a lot of sense given Apple already made higher-spec'd S variants or budget models like the iPhone SE. There was plenty of room for the iPhone 9 to help fill the sequential gap between the iPhone 8 and X, and hints of its existence unearthed in leaks only helped strengthen the case of its eventual release.

What succeeded the iPhone X, however, came in the form of yet another non-sequential phone name — the iPhone XR and XS released in 2018 — adding more to the confusion in the process. In fact, longtime Apple marketing executive Phil Schiller told Engadget that Apple doesn't exactly use those letters to stand for anything in particular. Instead, Schiller personally likened the letters R and S to sports cars and going fast. So, did Apple simply have a thing for the letter X, or did they just take a page out of Microsoft's book and jump straight to 10? Well, let's just say it might have a lot to do with timing.