Fitbit's Fall Lineup Includes New Inspire, Versa, And Sense Models

Fitbit has lifted the covers from its fresh set of wearable devices. First in line is the mid-tier Versa 4 smartwatch, which looks almost identical to the new Sense 2, and brings back the physical side button. The Versa 4 introduces a new trick called Sleep Profile that relies on 10 sleep metrics to provide a detailed breakdown of sleep patterns. Fitness enthusiasts can choose from over 40 exercise modes, which now include new options like CrossFit, dance, and HIIT.

The Stress Management Score assists users with workouts to cope with, well, stress. The Daily Readiness Score tells users about their body condition on a particular day, informing users whether it's a good day for a workout or worth taking a rest based on sensor analysis. Built-in GPS is part of the package, too, which means you don't need a phone for outdoor workouts. Aside from the usual connectivity features such as app notifications and alerts, the latest Fitbit smartwatches will soon bring support for the Google Maps and Google Wallet apps, as well.

Both of the new smartwatches are said to last six days on a single charge, while fast charging support ensures that 12 minutes of electrical top-up is enough to cover a full day of usage. The Versa 4 costs $229.95 and can already be pre-ordered from the company's official website. Owing to the build similarities with the Sense 2, the Versa 4 can be outfitted with the same set of strap options as its flagship sibling.