Today's Wordle Answer #431 - August 24, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is rated 4 out of 6 on the difficulty scale, so here are some hints to help you solve the puzzle if you're finding it difficult. Just like we did yesterday and every other day before it, we'll also reveal the full answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if you prefer.
The solution word for today's puzzle has only one vowel — "E" — and it is repeated consecutively as the second and third letters. The first letter is "N," and there are no repeated consonants, so the letter combination is pretty straightforward. The word itself is an adjective that means to be in want of something — or, in another context, to be insecure.
The word is also the title of one of pop singer Ariana Grande's songs, and it rhymes with 3D. If these hints have helped you crack the code, bravo! We'll reveal the answer immediately after the next image, so heads up if you don't want the solution spoiled.
The word is synonymous with broke
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#431 – August 24, 2022) is needy. Apart from the definitions we've listed above, the word also means to be in "want of affection, attention, or emotional support," according to Merriam-Webster. Since needy is a derived word, we looked up the root word — need — for our customary mini-etymology lesson. "Need" has roots in the Middle English word "ned," which is from the Old English term "nīed" or "nēd." Those are likewise similar to the Old High German word "nōt" and the Old Prussian term "nautin," which all mean distress, desire, or longing.
We solved the puzzle in four tries today, which is the same as most players did. For the first guess, we tried the word snout, which wasn't a particularly lucky start. WordleBot said there were still 203 possible solutions after that, so we followed up with one of the Bot's favorite words, crane. That turned up two yellow tiles, and the solution became clear after our third guess with the word binge.