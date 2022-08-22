37% Of People Wish This Discontinued Android Phone Would Make A Comeback

Over the years, Google's Android operating system has evolved to become a stable, mature platform that millions of smartphone users rely on and depend on. The past 14 years have also witnessed Android play host to several iconic smartphones. A few examples of such devices include the T-Mobile G1 from 2008 (the first ever Android smartphone), the Google Nexus One (2010), and the first generations of Samsung's Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. It is safe to assume that most of the aforementioned smartphones have a sizable fan following. In fact, there is a good chance that many of these smartphones may still find a good number of takers if their respective manufacturers decide to revive these once iconic devices/series.

However, given the sheer number of smartphones that have used Android over the years, it is challenging for even the ardent Android fan to home in on a single favorite among a sea of worthy contenders. It was only fair on our part, therefore, to think that running a small poll should help clear things. And that's precisely what we did. To find the pulse of the average Android consumer, we asked 592 people in the U.S. to choose the Android smartphone that they really wished would make a comeback in 2022.

The smartphones on this list include some of the most iconic devices to have run Android. While we're sure that a majority of SlashGear readers will concur with the poll results, some inclusions in the list might come across as unexpected. However, given the regional nature of the poll (with respondents chiefly from the U.S.), the clear American bias wasn't unexpected.