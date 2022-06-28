HTC Desire 22 Pro Sets Its Sights On The Metaverse

Earlier this month, Taiwanese technology brand HTC, teased the launch of a new product as part of its new metaverse initiative called "Viverse." The image accompanying the teaser indicated that the product in question was a new smartphone. At the time, HTC shied away from revealing the name of the smartphone, resulting in enthusiasts and tech journalists being left wondering as to what naming scheme HTC would settle with for the new device. The only other thing the teaser talked about was that this new product would be officially unveiled in late June.

Today HTC finally took the covers off this new smartphone, and as it turns out, the device is part of the company's longstanding Desire lineup of smartphones. The new HTC Desire 22 Pro is touted as a smartphone tailored to work seamlessly with the HTC's Vive Flow VR glasses. When used with these glasses, the Desire 22 Pro claims to offer users an immersive 2D and 3D viewing experience.

Desire 22 pro is the phone to carry you into the future.

Learn more: https://t.co/QOev17nRSQ#htc pic.twitter.com/Hrwrp5iNmw — HTC (@htc) June 28, 2022

While these features sound exciting and futuristic, the fact remains that the Desire 22 Pro, in isolation, looks and sounds like yet another run-of-the-mill mid-range Android smartphone. Sure, the device wants to use its AR capabilities as an additional selling point — but we have serious reservations about whether these features alone will be enough to save the HTC Desire 22 Pro from becoming another HTC smartphone that works well, but can't find an audience.