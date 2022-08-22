James Webb Space Telescope Snaps Incredible Photos Of Jupiter And Its Auroras

When it's not busy snapping some of the most gorgeous shots of space ever caught on camera, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope explores our galaxy and beyond, delivering high-quality images for scientists to study. This time around, the telescope has captured images of Jupiter, a gas giant so big that it could swallow each and every planet in the Solar System two and a half times. JWST didn't just deliver images of Jupiter itself, but also of its moons, rings, and polar auroras. The two images are stunningly detailed and should offer scientists a lot of material for analysis as they continue to learn more about the enormous planet.

NASA detailed the whole story in a lengthy blog post, describing how the photos were taken and revealing the reason behind the strange color scheme. Most previous images of Jupiter come from the Paris Observatory and were taken with the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), equipped with three infrared filters that expose the details of Jupiter's structure. As explained by NASA, infrared is invisible to the human eye, so here, the captured light had to be mapped onto the visible spectrum. This labor of love was done through a collaboration with citizen scientist and enthusiast Judy Schmidt.

As a result, the images are more than just a feast for the eyes — fully understanding them requires knowing the inner workings of light mapping. The longest wavelengths were mapped to appear closer to red, while the shortest ones are bluer. A third yellow and green filter was also used to showcase the hazes around the planet's northern and southern poles.