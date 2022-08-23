Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Serves Up A Bunch Of Upgrades Cloaked In RGB

Three years after Razer launched its most outrageous gaming-centric mouse ever — the Razer Basilisk Ultimate — the company has finally decided to give it a much-needed upgrade. Gaming nerds seeking the most feature-packed gaming mouse now have a brand new option: the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Do not be fooled by its naming scheme, though. Even Razer loyalists may mistake the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for being a successor to the Razer Basilisk V3 — a mid-tier mouse from the Basilisk lineup launched a little less than a year ago. In reality, though, the V3 Pro is dearer than the V3 by a whopping $90 and targets a very different audience — one that ranges from no-compromise gaming enthusiasts to professional gamers.

As with most product upgrades these days, most Basilisk V3 Pro's upgrades over its predecessor seem to be of incremental nature. However, given that the mouse primarily targets pro-grade gamers, even a slight improvement in performance and features could make a lot of difference to the end user. New features to the Basilisk V3 Pro include a new RGB strip to enable an underglow effect, a new generation of optical switches, and improved sensitivity.