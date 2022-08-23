Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Serves Up A Bunch Of Upgrades Cloaked In RGB
Three years after Razer launched its most outrageous gaming-centric mouse ever — the Razer Basilisk Ultimate — the company has finally decided to give it a much-needed upgrade. Gaming nerds seeking the most feature-packed gaming mouse now have a brand new option: the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Do not be fooled by its naming scheme, though. Even Razer loyalists may mistake the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for being a successor to the Razer Basilisk V3 — a mid-tier mouse from the Basilisk lineup launched a little less than a year ago. In reality, though, the V3 Pro is dearer than the V3 by a whopping $90 and targets a very different audience — one that ranges from no-compromise gaming enthusiasts to professional gamers.
As with most product upgrades these days, most Basilisk V3 Pro's upgrades over its predecessor seem to be of incremental nature. However, given that the mouse primarily targets pro-grade gamers, even a slight improvement in performance and features could make a lot of difference to the end user. New features to the Basilisk V3 Pro include a new RGB strip to enable an underglow effect, a new generation of optical switches, and improved sensitivity.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Everything you wanted to know
As with its predecessor, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is a right-hand ergonomic mouse with nearly identical dimensions. At 112g, it is slightly heavier than the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, though only by a mere five grams. In addition to the underglow RGB lighting effect, new features on the Basilisk V3 Pro include a new 4-way tilt-enabled scroll wheel called the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. This wheel enables users to choose between four scrolling modes — tactile cycling, free spin scrolling, smart-reel mode, and virtual acceleration mode.
Other changes to the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro include improved connectivity options — beginning with the addition of support for Bluetooth Low Energy mode and support for USB-C connectivity for wired usage. Razer's new 3rd generation optical mouse switches claim to reduce issues with double-clicking and also boast of improved tactility.
The click life cycle also sees a significant improvement over the Basilisk Ultimate (60 million clicks) thanks to its claimed life cycle of 90 million clicks. The mouse also uses a new generation of sensors with improved sensitivity (30,000 DPI vs. 20,000 DPI). While the polling rate remains the same at 1000 Hz, users can pair the Basilisk V3 Pro with the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle to enable a 4000 Hz polling rate.
Optional accessories, pricing
In addition to the mouse, Razer announced two additional accessories with which gamers can use the product. These include a new docking platform called the Razer Mouse Dock Pro and a small puck called the Razer Wireless Charging Pick to enable the wireless charging feature on the mouse. This feature can be enabled by simply attaching the puck to the bottom of the mouse.
As always, Razer gives users the option to buy these products individually — or in the form of a bundle — the latter being the cheaper, more sensible option if you're looking to completely overhaul your gaming setup. Note that Razer also includes a 1.8 m/6 ft Speedflex Type C cable with retail packaging that can be used for wired connection to the system and for charging the mouse when not in use.
Prices for the standalone Basilisk V3 Pro mouse start at $159.99 while getting the Razer Mouse Dock Pro and the Wireless Charging Puck will cost you an additional $69.99 and $19.99, respectively. The entire bundle comprising the mouse and the two accessories mentioned above will set users back by $199.99.