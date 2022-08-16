Ford's High-Tech Headlights Are Augmented Reality Everyone Can See

Ford is working on a new headlight tech that takes inspiration from Augmented Reality apps to project useful information on the road, especially in the dark, the company announced. Think of it as sort of like the Bat-signal, but instead of projecting a giant bat in the Gotham night sky, your Ford car's headlight casts direction cues and speed limits on the road ahead. Ford is calling it High-Resolution Headlights and its engineers are currently trialing the technology that could make driving at night significantly safer.

The idea is that instead of making the driver take a peek at the digital console and lose sight of what lies ahead, they will always have their line of sight fixed on the road and still be able to see critical information. If you've used the AR direction cues in the Google Maps app that show virtual arrows and landmark labels, Ford's technology aims to do just that — only using the car's headlights.

Right now, Ford's headlight tech can project direction information, weather details, and speed limit. However, there is also the possibility of optically throwing out a crosswalk for pedestrians and width lines to assess if the car can fit in a parking spot. Ford says its engineers can also tune the headlights to show information about the road conditions ahead, which can be especially useful for drivers on a nighttime journey.