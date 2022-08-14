Plasma Can Change The Environment More Than You'd Think

Plasma, considered the fourth state of matter, is a staple of science education as well as research. It is essentially superheated or ionized matter in which the electrons are torn away from an atom, leaving positively charged nuclei. Think of it as gas, but instead of neutral atoms and molecules, you have positively and negatively charged ions floating around. Surprisingly, plasma makes up the bulk of matter out there in the visible universe. The sun, which sustains life on Earth, is essentially a giant ball of plasma.

On Earth, the best example of naturally-occurring plasma is the aurora around the poles. On the industrial side of things, the most common usage of plasma is in light bulbs, neon signs, and TVs, but it holds a lot more promise for advancing science. Researchers are using plasma for applications like rocket propulsion, containing biohazards, medical healing, and making computer chips, among others (via MIT).

Surprisingly, there's also an environmental side to the application of plasma, one where it can reduce the dumping of toxic chemicals into the environment and reduce pollution. The disastrous impact of industrial pollution is no hidden secret and Earth has already changed beyond repair, but applying plasma to the way we manage waste can yield promising results. As per a study published in the Journal of Physics, the best way forward is to put plasma to use at plants where waste is burned for disposal.