What The Winklevoss Twins Think About The Future Of Crypto

If you've ever watched the 2010 movie "The Social Network" about the origins of the social media company Facebook, you might recall the storyline involving Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. These identical twin brothers sued Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 alleging that he stole their idea to create a social networking website and used it to create Facebook when they were undergrads at Harvard University. They ended up settling with him in court and received $65 million.

Afterward, they took a gamble and used $11 million of it to invest in Bitcoin priced at $120 per coin (via CNBC). According to Fortune, it paid off handsomely for the duo as their actions led to them owning the largest portfolio of bitcoins in the world. In 2017, it was valued at over $1 billion.

Some of those millions were also used to launch a startup called Gemini. Their business is a cryptocurrency exchange where users can buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.