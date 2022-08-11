Xiaomi CyberOne Robot Revealed To Give Tesla Bot A Humanoid Rival

A year after Tesla announced its humanoid robot — the Tesla Bot — the conceptual general-purpose robot is up against some Chinese competition. On the sidelines of Xiaomi's Autumn launch event in Beijing, the company announced its first full-size humanoid bionic robot. The rather unimaginatively named Xiaomi CyberOne is the second robotic product from Xiaomi and comes a year after the announcement of the Xiaomi Cyberdog, which they showcased at their 2021 Autumn launch event.

Xiaomi

Like most other humanoid robots, most aspects of the Xiaomi CyberOne are still "work in progress." Xiaomi claims that future, evolved variants of the robot will not only have a high degree of emotional intelligence but will also gain the ability to perceive human emotions. Despite the fact that the first-generation CyberOne demoed on stage seemed to have trouble walking, work is underway to improve its ability to master the art of bipedal movement.

Xiaomi claims that the CyberOne humanoid robot uses a combination of complex mechatronics and Artificial Intelligence developed by Xiaomi's dedicated robotics division — the Xiaomi Robot Labs. Despite the product being in its first generation, the company says it has spent a sizable amount of resources and manpower to develop the CyberOne. While developing any bionic robot comes with its share of complexities, things become inherently more complicated if the robot in development is humanoid. Needless to say, the CyberOne project was quite a step up for Xiaomi, even compared to the already complex CyberDog.