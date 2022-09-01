Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds Bring ANC At A More Affordable Price

The Elite 5 basically combines some of the Elite 4 Active and Elite 7 models' best bits, while still adding something new into the mix. In a press release, Jabra revealed that the latest model utilizes Qualcomm's top-of-the-line QCC30xx series chip, the QCC3050. This gives the Elite 5 a Hybrid ANC system that's said to block more background noise.

Jabra

Like the flagship Elite 7 lineup, it also comes with wireless charging, a 6-mic set-up, and multipoint pairing.

Jabra

However, its 7-hour battery life lasts just as long as the mid-range Elite 4 Active. Likewise, the Elite 5's IP55 rating is more akin to the lower-end Jabra Elite 3, which means it has less water resistance than any of the other models mentioned. Price-wise, the Jabra Elite 5 costs somewhere in the middle at $149; a full $50 difference from the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 4 Active.

Although the Elite 7 Pro's more robust amount of features still make it the leader of Jabra's lineup, the Elite 5 does take over the Elite 4 Active's spot as the new definitive mid-tier model that offers a little bit of everything.