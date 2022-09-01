Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds Bring ANC At A More Affordable Price
Jabra's latest Elite 5 puts features from both its mid and high-end wireless earbud ranges into one relatively affordable package. The Danish audio company has been producing standout wireless earphones for a long time. We previously noted that its flagship sports earbuds, the $179 Jabra Elite 7 Active, are among the best running headphones on the market, for example. Among its features include adjustable Active Noise Cancellation levels, 8-hour battery life, wireless charging, the ability to connect two devices simultaneously (multipoint pairing), an IP57 rating, and a ruggedized design that promises to stay in place using its ShakeGrip technology.
The model's pricier Pro variant, which retails for about $20 more at $199, has pretty similar features albeit with more emphasis on better call quality courtesy of its MultiSensor Voice technology. On the other hand, the mid-range Jabra Elite 4 Active only costs $99, but lasts an hour less, doesn't have wireless charging and multipoint pairing, non-adjustable ANC, and boasts two fewer microphones when compared to Jabra's flagship models. So, does the newly introduced Elite 5 serve as a sweet spot that can bridge this technological gap?
Jabra Elite 5 brings the best of both worlds
The Elite 5 basically combines some of the Elite 4 Active and Elite 7 models' best bits, while still adding something new into the mix. In a press release, Jabra revealed that the latest model utilizes Qualcomm's top-of-the-line QCC30xx series chip, the QCC3050. This gives the Elite 5 a Hybrid ANC system that's said to block more background noise.
Like the flagship Elite 7 lineup, it also comes with wireless charging, a 6-mic set-up, and multipoint pairing.
However, its 7-hour battery life lasts just as long as the mid-range Elite 4 Active. Likewise, the Elite 5's IP55 rating is more akin to the lower-end Jabra Elite 3, which means it has less water resistance than any of the other models mentioned. Price-wise, the Jabra Elite 5 costs somewhere in the middle at $149; a full $50 difference from the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 4 Active.
Although the Elite 7 Pro's more robust amount of features still make it the leader of Jabra's lineup, the Elite 5 does take over the Elite 4 Active's spot as the new definitive mid-tier model that offers a little bit of everything.