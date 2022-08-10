Canon's EOS R5 Gets The Transformers Treatment

The Transformers franchise has included consumer products for quite some time, which isn't surprising considering the global fandom around the mythos of these warring cybernetic beings. From acclaimed animated franchises to decidedly cheesy live-action films, there is a ton of Transformers content out there to keep everyone engaged. Canon wants to cash in on the fame, too.

The result is a pair of collectible toys that look like Transformers with a DSLR camera for their main body — or, to put it more accurately, like a DSLR camera that grew limbs and transformed into a robot. Modeled after the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera, this is not actually a working camera; it's a scaled version of the real model that only reaches 80% of the actual camera's dimensions, but with a lot of moving (read: transforming) parts.

Once the right pieces have been stretched out, what you get is a version of Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobot faction in all his iconic red and blue glory. In the transformed state, the figure uses the lens cap as a shield, which is actually a neat design touch. Dubbed Optimus R5, the toy retains an iconic element of the legendary transformer's design. Right above the lens opening, you can see the Matrix of Leadership, the ancient artifact of great power carried by all Autobots bearing the mantle of a Prime.