The Reason Cardiac Pacemakers Were Originally Invented

Heart problems are nothing new. Humans have been fascinated by electrocardiography since the era of Hippocrates (via St. Luke's Hospital Cardiology Department). With each passing century, medicine's understanding of the cardiac system and the electricity that drives it has matured. Aristotle deemed the heart "the source of all movement," and hundreds of years later in the 17th century an English physician restarted a pigeon's heart by simply flicking it in the chest with his finger. By the 1800s, the concept of the volt was grasped, and in 1872, a drowned child was resuscitated using electrodes.

Inventions came and went that furthered the field of cardiology, but one was discovered by way of luck and accident: the cardiac pacemaker as we know it today. By the early 20th century, the world of medicine understood the rhythmic system of the heart and had began to produce the first successful electrocardiograms, and scientists got to work on fulfilling the need for cardiac pacemakers — devices meant to keep a heart beating normally that can't do it itself.

The most rudimentary pacemakers, developed in the 1920s, were external, powered by a hand-crank motor, and not portable by any means. About 20 years later, after a series of discarded prototypes, the only progress made had been to make pacemakers somewhat mobile; these bulky boxes were wheeled about on carts, only as far as their power cord and nearest electrical outlet would let them go. For the sake of pacemaker-needers everywhere, something needed to change.