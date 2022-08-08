Google Wants Your TV To Be Best Friends With Your Fitbit

Though Google hasn't commented on the rumor, Protocol claims on behalf of unnamed sources that the company plans to open the door for third-party interactive workout products that would leverage smartwatches and fitness trackers that exist under the Google banner — that is to say, it would work with Fitbit devices and wearables running Wear OS. The sources — who were reportedly made aware of the plans during a meeting in July — claim that users would be able to view their workout and health metrics on the TV screen during a workout, including their real-time heart rate and how many calories they've burned.

The move wouldn't be surprising, as such technologies have become very popular over the past few years partly due to the pandemic and the resulting shift from going to the gym to at-home workouts. Peloton is arguably leading that industry, and it has even brought a similar system to users' TVs via the Guide camera. The big downside is that at-home dedicated fitness platforms often come with heavy costs. In contrast, a fitness-centric integration between Google TV and Fitbit would allow many consumers to leverage the hardware they already own — or get started at far lower costs, as the Chromecast with Google TV only costs $50, while Fitbit trackers start at around $80.

That aside, this is said to be the start of a wider effort to combine the smart TV platform and Google's IoT ecosystem, effectively transforming one's television into a portal through which one can view their smart camera feeds (from Nest products, no doubt) and control various aspects of their IoT-equipped homes. That latter plan may not arrive for consumers until 2024, however, at least according to the report.