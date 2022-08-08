DJI Avata Leak Teases A Drone You Can Fly Indoors

It appears that a new DJI drone with first-person view (FPV) tech that is also small enough to be flown indoors is right around the corner. Notorious drone Twitter leaker @OsitaLV has shared a video that purportedly shows a drone being controlled using the company's new Motion Controller gear. Dubbed the Avata, the leaked imagery and video of the allegedly upcoming drone also gives a glimpse of the new FPV goggles from DJI, assuming they're not prototype hardware units made solely for testing.

looks like Avata has somatosensory support, and it was really under KOL's evaluation pic.twitter.com/PLnhPbkpYa — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) August 6, 2022

Another notable aspect is that the upcoming drone is allegedly a CineWhoop FPV drone, which compared to an FPV drone, offers a handful of advantages. For example, a CineWhoop drone is usually smaller and offers a more stable flying experience courtesy of the ducted rotor architecture, allowing it to capture more stable shots, plus the rotors are protected for greater safety. Coming back to the latest leak, the Avata would be DJI's second FPV drone and the first to follow the CineWhoop design concept.

Feature of DJI AVATA：

Immersive Flight Experience

Motion Controller

4K Stabilized Video

Palm-Sized and Agile

Built-in Propeller Guard

HD Low-Latency Transmission pic.twitter.com/PMkYODFvSF — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) August 8, 2022

CineWhoop drones aren't particularly expensive, especially if you know your way around sourcing the core parts like frame motors, BTX, antenna, props, receiver, and of course, an FPV camera, among other things. With that said, it looks like DJI's Avata might not really be a bargain deal, at least based on past models. The DJI FPV that came out in 2021 was priced at $1,299 for the whole bundle, which also included the goggles and an updated controller.